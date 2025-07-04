Chicago Bulls insiders discuss mock trade for star guard

There are two Chicago Bulls guards who have come up in trade talks this offseason. Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have, with Dosunmu being viewed as the more likely player to be moved. The Bulls have little roster flexibility right now, so trades are the only way they can really change things.

Flipping Dosunmu would provide that flexibility while adding some resources, presumably. What could Chicago even get for the guard? A few insiders posited one mock trade to consider.

NBA insiders mock trades for Chicago Bulls guard

If Ayo Dosunmu gets traded, the Chicago Bulls could end up with a fairly decent return. Cam Smith suggested a deal including Dosunmu and a 2028 second-round pick for Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies. “Clarke is a lively body that plays in the frontcourt, very athletic, and would fit Billy Donovan’s system,” Smith said.

David Haugh admitted that he’d prefer to get someone without an injury concern back for Dosunmu. Clarke missed the 2024-25 season with an Achilles tear. Gabe Ramirez said that moving for Clarke would help Chicago finally cement the power forward spot since Patrick Williams hasn’t really worked out.

Ramirez added that the injury history could mean the Bulls land Clarke for cheap. Smith circled back to say that the Memphis star could be motivated to get back and better than ever, which would be good for the Bulls.

Since Dosunmu is a former second-round pick, the value in trading him and a future second-round pick for Clarke is not terrible. Dosunmu has been very good and fits the Bulls’ system well, but they don’t necessarily have as much of a need for guards right now.

Dosunmu is in the final year of his contract, which makes him an easy trade target. Contending teams love to bring in short-term rentals, and they could do worse than adding a two-way guard like Dosunmu. There’s no guarantee he gets traded, but it’s plausible, and the Bulls might want to do it to quietly get some more assets while they refuse to outright tear down and rebuild.

Report: Chicago Bulls nowhere near huge Josh Giddey contract Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE