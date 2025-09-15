Chicago Bulls reportedly interested in another RFA after Josh Giddey signing

The Chicago Bulls just came to an agreement with their own restricted free agent: Josh Giddey. Now, there are reports that they might turn their attention to another disgruntled RFA in Jonathan Kuminga. His stalemate has lasted even longer than Giddey’s, and the Bulls are emerging as a potential suitor. Just not this year.

Chicago Bulls could land Jonathan Kuminga in 2026

The Chicago Bulls finally signed Josh Giddey to a four-year $100 million deal, putting an end to the stalemate that had lasted over 70 days. The Golden State Warriors have had no such success with Jonathan Kuminga, who reportedly declined a $75 million offer.

He is now reportedly considering taking the qualifying offer and playing one year before entering unrestricted free agency in 2026, which is where the Bulls might be able to step in. They project to have a lot of cap space, and they’ve been linked to Kuminga plenty.

But if that doesn’t happen, they might also get involved this year. The sense now is that something is finally going to happen soon, and there will be a breakthrough. The Bulls have been involved loosely from the beginning, so it’s possible a sign-and-trade of some kind happens, although it’s a little less likely following the Giddey deal.

Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek wrote, “Kuminga has been anything but consistent throughout his career, but he has also flashed his talent and has a high ceiling.” Adding another 22-year-old to pair with the 22-year-old Giddey, 20-year-old Matas Buzelis, and 25-year-old Coby White instead of veteran players might be wise, too.

“Chicago would offer him an opportunity for more consistent playing time than a veteran-laden team with realistic championship aspirations in Golden State, and it could still be a possible destination depending on how things unfold,” Polacek wrote.

Whether or not Kuminga will sign a deal, the qualifying offer, or be traded remains to be seen, but at every turn, the Bulls have been brought up, so the idea of him wearing black and red certainly can’t be ruled out, even if it’s next offseason.