Earlier this offseason, the Chicago Bulls acquired Isaac Okoro from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade that sent Lonzo Ball the other way. While Ball arrived in Chicago with high expectations when he joined the franchise in 2021, injuries kept him from delivering on that promise. Now, the Bulls are turning to Okoro, a 2020 lottery pick whose role faded in Cleveland, as their next hopeful spark on both ends of the court.

Isaac Okoro brings the Chicago Bulls’ strength on both sides

The Chicago Sports Network Bulls insider Cam Smith said Okoro was intended to be an “instant fan favorite” while discussing with another insider, K.C. Johnson, on the “By the Horns” platform. Okoro’s transition to the Bulls was seen as a fresh start, with high expectations for his impact on the team, particularly in defensive schemes, as noted by the analysts who believe his playing style aligns with what Chicago Bulls fans appreciate.

Can Isaac Okoro bounce back with Chicago Bulls?

Last season, Okoro averaged a career-low 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, and saw his minutes dip from 27.3 (2023-24) to 19.1 per game across 55 games (22 starts). His playing time was squeezed as the Cavs leaned more on chemistry and offensive rhythm, leaving Okoro sidelined in crucial moments and reducing his impact on both ends of the court.

But turning a new chapter in Chicago, Okoro offers the Bulls elite physicality and two-way presence that fits Billy Donovan’s system. He brings athleticism, perimeter defense and improving three-point shooting (hitting 37.1% in 2024‑25). With the Bulls now turning to their younger core, Okoro is expected to earn significant minutes in the upcoming season, giving him the chance to showcase his defensive versatility and earn a larger role with the franchise.

