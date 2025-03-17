Chicago Bulls took a major step toward making the playoffs with 111-97 win over Jazz

The Chicago Bulls won’t die. The Bulls may never make it out of Play-In Tournament mediocrity, but this team won’t be accused of tanking as they make a push for the postseason.

With a record of 29-39, the Bulls shouldn’t see the postseason, but they’ve won five of their last six games while the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets continue to consistently lose games.

On Monday night, the Bulls went into the Delta Center and pulled out a 111-97 win over the Utah Jazz in front of 18,175 fans.

Coby White, who won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for March 10-16, led Chicago with 26 points. He carried a team that was without Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball, and that saw veteran center Nikola Vucevic go 3-of-15 shooting for 10 points.

The Chicago Bulls are closer to making the playoffs now

With the win, the Bulls made a major move toward making the playoffs. Chicago moved into ninth place in the Eastern Conference after the Miami Heat lost to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

As Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score points out, the Bulls are now in position to secure a home game for their first Play-In Tournament game.

Bulls beat the Jazz, 111-97. They improve to 29-39 and are tied with the reeling Heat for 9th in the East. The Bulls have put themselves in a solid position to host the 9-10 play-in game if they play well down the stretch. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) March 18, 2025

The Bulls are energized

The Bulls’ young players appear energized to make the Play-In Tournament and could sneak into the playoffs. Chicago beat the Heat 114-109 on March 8 in Miami.

A win at the United Center in the 9-10 game and a victory over the Atlanta Hawks or Orlando Magic doesn’t feel out of reach like it did before Zach LaVine was shipped to the Sacramento Kings. (However, this team winning even two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round does feel out of reach.)

White, Matas Buzielis, Giddey, and Trey Jones are fueling the recent run for the Bulls. It makes one wonder what that group could have done with a high draft pick in 2025.

The front office is making sure we’ll never know.

