Chicago Bulls fans excited by Jerry Reinsdorf’s new ownership plans

The Chicago Bulls have made one playoff series since 2018, and have not made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2015, when they lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jerry Reinsdorf, who won all six of his NBA titles in the 1990s as an owner of the Bulls, appears to favor mediocrity in the Play-In Tournament over employing leaders who would gut the roster and build a championship contender.

Reinsdorf, 90, bought the Bulls in 1985 and has shown no signs of being ready to sell the team that became a global brand under his ownership when Michael Jordan played for the Bulls.

Jerry Reinsdorf plans to sell the Chicago White Sox

However, Reinsdorf’s mortality as an owner took a hit on Thursday when the Chicago White Sox announced that Reinsdorf could finalize a deal to sell the MLB team to Phoenix Suns owner Justin Ishbia any time between 2029 and 2034. Reinsdorf has owned the White Sox since 1981.

“Breaking: The White Sox announce they have entered into a long term investment agreement with billionaire Justin Ishbia: ‘The agreement provides that, from 2029–2033, Reinsdorf will have the option to sell the controlling interest to Ishbia,’ Jesse Rodgers of ESPN posted on X. “After the 2034 season, Ishbia will have the option to acquire the controlling interest.

“In the event of any such future transaction, all limited partners of the Sox would have the opportunity to sell to Ishbia at that time.”

Breaking: The White Sox announce they have entered into a long term investment agreement with billionaire Justin Ishbia: "The agreement provides that, from 2029–2033, Reinsdorf will have the option to sell the controlling interest to Ishbia. After the 2034 season, Ishbia will… — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 5, 2025

Chicago Bulls fans are excited by the news

Bulls fans on social media were excited about the report, believing that the aging owner will soon have a succession plan for his NBA team.

“Good news,” wrote a fan. “Reinsdorf has the Bulls and WSox in one of America’s tier 1 cities and runs them very cheaply. There’s no reason why they are one of the poorest ran organizations in their respective leagues. Even in the Jordan years, they were cheap and did what they did to Pippen.”

“Even better news Reinsdorf is passing ownership of the Sox off.. eventually. Let’s hope he does the same with the Bulls, but, quickly,” posted another.

“Mind you jerry reinsdorf is 89 years old. also why not the bulls? SELL THEM TOO,” hopes a fan.

The White Sox are about to be back. Now if Jerry Reinsdorf can do everyone a favor and sell the Bulls too…that would be great. https://t.co/wFqh6QRRKF pic.twitter.com/HbwYSGMtgG — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) June 5, 2025

“Sell the Bulls, Reinsdorf!!,” one poster advocated.

