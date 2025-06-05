Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Bulls

Chicago Bulls fans excited by Jerry Reinsdorf’s new ownership plans

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf holds the NBA championship trophy before the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at US Cellular Field.
Chicago Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf holds the NBA championship trophy before the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at US Cellular Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls have made one playoff series since 2018, and have not made it past the first round of the playoffs since 2015, when they lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jerry Reinsdorf, who won all six of his NBA titles in the 1990s as an owner of the Bulls, appears to favor mediocrity in the Play-In Tournament over employing leaders who would gut the roster and build a championship contender.

Reinsdorf, 90, bought the Bulls in 1985 and has shown no signs of being ready to sell the team that became a global brand under his ownership when Michael Jordan played for the Bulls.

Jerry Reinsdorf plans to sell the Chicago White Sox

Fans put out a sign sign portraying Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf as Bozo the Clown during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Fans put out a sign sign portraying Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf as Bozo the Clown during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

 

However, Reinsdorf’s mortality as an owner took a hit on Thursday when the Chicago White Sox announced that Reinsdorf could finalize a deal to sell the MLB team to Phoenix Suns owner Justin Ishbia any time between 2029 and 2034. Reinsdorf has owned the White Sox since 1981.

“Breaking: The White Sox announce they have entered into a long term investment agreement with billionaire Justin Ishbia: ‘The agreement provides that, from 2029–2033, Reinsdorf will have the option to sell the controlling interest to Ishbia,’ Jesse Rodgers of ESPN posted on X. “After the 2034 season, Ishbia will have the option to acquire the controlling interest.

“In the event of any such future transaction, all limited partners of the Sox would have the opportunity to sell to Ishbia at that time.”

Chicago Bulls fans are excited by the news

Fans put out a sign sign portraying Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf as Bozo the Clown during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Fans put out a sign sign portraying Chicago White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf as Bozo the Clown during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

 

Bulls fans on social media were excited about the report, believing that the aging owner will soon have a succession plan for his NBA team.

“Good news,” wrote a fan. “Reinsdorf has the Bulls and WSox in one of America’s tier 1 cities and runs them very cheaply. There’s no reason why they are one of the poorest ran organizations in their respective leagues. Even in the Jordan years, they were cheap and did what they did to Pippen.”

“Even better news Reinsdorf is passing ownership of the Sox off.. eventually. Let’s hope he does the same with the Bulls, but, quickly,” posted another.

“Mind you jerry reinsdorf is 89 years old. also why not the bulls? SELL THEM TOO,” hopes a fan.

 

“Sell the Bulls, Reinsdorf!!,” one poster advocated.

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan yells at an official during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan yells at an official during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply