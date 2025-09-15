While the Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga is currently in a stalemate regarding his contract situation, it was reported that the Chicago Bulls had the opportunity to acquire the former No. 7 lottery pick from the Warriors, but the deal fell through when the Bulls considered putting Alex Caruso on the trade block.

Warriors refused to include Jonathan Kuminga in Chicago Bulls trade talks for Caruso

According to a report by Shams Charania, Joe Lacob, the majority owner of the Golden State Warriors, declined to include Kuminga in a trade discussion with the Chicago Bulls that involved Caruso. Here is what Charania wrote about the trade idea:

Lacob has remained a staunch Kuminga supporter and vocal believer in his long-term future. He voiced an unwillingness to include Kuminga in a proposed trade from Chicago for Alex Caruso a couple of seasons back, sources said, and was still glowing about Kuminga’s performance in May after he rose from out of Steve Kerr’s first-round rotation to the team’s leading scorer in the second-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lacob, known for his effective roster management, has focused on building a younger, talented team with the Warriors, which has contributed to the franchise’s success in winning four NBA Championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Before his time with the Warriors, he was also a co-owner of the Boston Celtics, where he played a role in the team’s 2008 NBA Championship victory.

This decision contrasts with Lacob’s past moves, like firing then-Warriors head coach Mark Jackson in 2014 despite playoff success, suggesting his preference for long-term roster control, which may explain his reluctance to trade Kuminga for Caruso.

Though Caruso had developed as a champion-caliber role player who helped the Oklahoma City Thunder win the title this year, Lacob’s decision was reinforced by Kuminga’s emergence in the 2024 playoffs. While Caruso was working as a solid backcourt piece for the Bulls, Kuminga had his breakout year in the 2023-24 season, scoring a career-high 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

