Chicago Bulls 22-year-old guard has been putting the NBA on notice after the All-Star break

Like most teams in the Windy City, the Chicago Bulls have not had the best go at things this season after making some moves over the summer to shake up the roster. One of the major moves made by the front office was bringing in Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for veteran Alex Caruso. Giddey was a first round pick of the Thunder in 2021 and just fell out of their plans with the team’s rebuild accelerating at a rapid rate.

Despite Bulls fans not being thrilled with the organization not getting a single draft pick in return for Caruso, the deal made sense for both squads at the time. The Thunder got a huge help in their defensive backcourt and Chicago netted a piece nine years younger that could be involved in their future. Giddey has been solid for the Bulls in his first season with the franchise, but his last couple of weeks have been like none other.

Josh Giddey has been a force for the Chicago Bulls out of the break

Giddey has been on an absolute tear since the All-Star break as he leads the league in double-doubles in that stretch. He is averaging 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game since the break.

Josh Giddey since the All-Star break: 24.3 PPG

12.0 RPG

8.0 APG

1.5 SPG

1.3 BPG Giddey leads the league in double-doubles since the break 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4rlu2wkLKV — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) February 27, 2025

These numbers from Giddey come off him having 20 points or more in his last four games. His success hasn’t equated to good fortune for the squad, as Chicago has dropped seven of their last eight games. Giddey’s season numbers haven’t disappointed either, as he is averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game on 45.9% shooting from the field.

With Chicago moving off Zach LaVine at the trade deadline, guys like Giddey have needed to step up and make a difference for the organization as the season still has a little ways to go. Giddey is very similar to fellow guard Lonzo Ball in his ability to make plays for those around him. However, Giddey can score at a much higher rate than Ball and is a piece that Chicago could build around because of that.

The Chicago Bulls need to prioritize signing Josh Giddey this summer

Giddey is set to be a restricted free agent this summer and the Bulls need to do whatever it takes to make sure he is back in the building for next season. Money will be off the books for Chicago to match and offer Giddey the deal that he is looking for, which helps them in their ability to keep him from leaving.

The Bulls will be hoping for the lottery balls to bounce their way after the season if they do what’s best for the franchise down the road by avoiding the play-in tournament. This draft is a loaded one that is highlighted by Duke phenom Cooper Flagg.

Even if Chicago can’t net Flagg, there is a realistic possibility that they can get a real game changer this summer through the draft. Combine their draft pick with Giddey and current rookie Matas Buzelis, and the Bulls have something in the works for the rebuild that is to come.

Chicago Bulls make Nikola Vucevic decision before Raptors game Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE