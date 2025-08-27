Chicago Bulls haven’t actually messed up Josh Giddey trade, analyst claims

The Chicago Bulls have been criticized endlessly for last offseason’s shocking Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey swap. They didn’t get a single pick and instead came away with a player that, after about two full months, remains a free agent. But one insider thinks this offseason is evidence that they haven’t totally botched it.

The Chicago Bulls have handled the Josh Giddey trade well since it happened

Trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey straight up was not a great idea for the Chicago Bulls last offseason. They probably could’ve landed much more for the player that most teams would’ve liked to have. But that’s over and done.

“The Chicago Bulls should have accepted one of several offers for Alex Caruso that reportedly included multiple first-round picks,” Bleacher Report insider Grant Hughes said. “So on one level, it’s not an overreaction to say they made a mistake by targeting Josh Giddey a year ahead of free agency.”

And with Giddey dangling in free agency right now, it’s “tempting” to criticize the Bulls even more because they will either have to overpay to bring him back on a long-term deal or risk losing him entirely, thus making the Caruso trade even worse.

Hughes says that’s too far, though. “Maybe the initial decision was shaky, but Chicago is doing exactly the right thing by playing hardball with Giddey,” he noted. “Even after his breakout second half last season, the Aussie guard remains a difficult fit on a winning team because of his unreliable defense and limited off-ball value.”

Giddey, like every single player on earth, has value assigned by what he’s able to do on the floor compared to his salary. “Giddey wouldn’t be a positive-value asset if he were making $30 million per season. But at $20 million, the Bulls preferred price tag?” Hughes believes that would be a different story.

The Bulls have not done a ton well, but Hughes loves the unwillingness to make a bad trade worse by overpaying to keep the asset they got in return. It’s a small win for a front office that’s been plagued by bad decisions for a long time.

Bleacher Report names Chicago Bulls’ post-2000 Mount Rushmore Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE