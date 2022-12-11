The Chicago Bulls just put together two of their best quarters in franchise history.

On Saturday night, the opening game of a back-to-back, the Chicago Bulls easily defeated the Dallas Mavericks 144-115. The Bulls improved their record to 11-14 and currently hold the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference.

On their approach to setting a franchise record for first-half scoring with 82 points, the Chicago Bulls got off to a hot start, scoring a season-high 40 points in the opening quarter. They had a first-half field goal percentage of 58.8% and a total of 65.9%. An early 18-point deficit was reduced by the Mavericks to five points in the first quarter. But by the conclusion of the first half, the Bulls had completely taken control of the contest and led 82-53 at the break.

DeMar DeRozan was the top scorer with 17 points on a flawless 9-9 shooting effort from the free throw line. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic combined for 29 points on 12-17 shooting from the field in the meanwhile. They dominated the Mavericks with selfless passing, fastbreak opportunities, and some of their finest 3-point shooting of the year, dishing out 21 assists on 29 made field goals.

Halftime: Bulls 82, Mavs 53. Franchise record for scoring in the first half by Chicago. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) December 11, 2022

Per Xavier Santos “The second quarter was the DeRozan show. On three occasions, he pump-faked a Mavericks defender and was able to get to the line. It was during this stretch that Jason Kidd waved the white flag. With DeRozan clearly feeling it, the Mavericks deployed a lineup with Frank Ntilikina, Jaden Hardy, Kemba Walker, Davis Bertans, and JaVale McGee. He didn’t bring a credible wing defender or Dinwiddie into the game until the Mavericks were once again down 20 and the Bulls never looked back”.

All things considered, it was precisely what you expected from a team that is trying its hardest to salvage its season. Not to mention, it should allow them to rest their starters before their game, which is in less than a day in Atlanta.

