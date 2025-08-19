Chicago Bulls’ lack of 2025-26 national TV games is shameful, insider says

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most prominent teams in the league, at least by media market. That does not matter much to the NBA. Chicago is often seen as the third of the big three cities in the United States with Los Angeles and New York. Sadly, even that can’t get the Bulls on TV, and that’s not exactly shocking to one insider.

Chicago Bulls have three national TV games

The Chicago Bulls don’t get out much, at least as it pertains to playing anywhere that’s not the Chicago Sports Network. This season, the Bulls will have just three nationally televised basketball games. Only the Washington Wizards have fewer than that.

That’s really disappointing to Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports, although she admits it’s not unwarranted or surprising. “It is a shame that the team in the third-largest media market in the country cannot muster more national attention than this,” she wrote. Chicago has a ton of media attention, but the Bulls don’t deserve much of it.

Sadly, that’s just how the Bulls are now. It’s how they’ve been for several years. They’re 164-164 over the last four years. Nothing about that demands more national TV games. “Satisfied with mediocrity and in no rush to get out of that spot,” Wimbish added. “Perhaps Coby White and Matas Buzelis can inject some life back into this once storied franchise, but until then, it’s only a trio of national games for Chicago.”

She mentioned White and Buzelis, but it’s hard to see any of them evolving into must-see TV right now. Buzelis is more likely since he’s younger and has more developing to do. White is what he is, and he’s not someone who demands to be seen by the wider NBA audience.

Noa Essengue, similarly to Buzelis, has that upside and can develop, but he’s not exactly a player who projects as a franchise-altering player that would make Chicago a good team again and force them back on TV. This has been a problem with team-building, but it’s now seeping into the lack of games on ESPN, NBA, and the like.

Chicago Bulls’ shocking Coby White trade proposed for 2026 deadline Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE