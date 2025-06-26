Chicago Bulls pull off trade with Lakers: Report

On Wednesday night, Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said the team was looking at moving out of the second round of the draft on Thursday night. On Thursday morning, the Bulls started moving back.

Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Bulls traded back 10 spots to the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 55 pick and cash.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are moving up in the second round of the NBA Draft tonight, acquiring the No. 45 pick from the Chicago Bulls for No. 55 and cash, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X.

The Chicago Bulls aren’t concerned with drafting in the second round

On Wednesday night, the Bulls made the decision to draft Noa Essengue with the No. 12 pick. Essengue, 18, is a 6-foot-9, 204-pound forward from France. With the selection of Essengue, the Bulls signaled that they valued a promising player they can develop over a player who can make an immediate impact in the upcoming season.

Per K.C. Johnson of CHSN, the Bulls trade with the Lakers is in line with the team’s strategy for the second round of the 2025 draft.

“Bulls drop 10 spots and have been clear about trying to potentially trade out of the second round or draft-and-stash tonight,” Johnson wrote on X.

Expect the Bulls to try and make more moves before Thursday night is over. Per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the team is shopping basically every player except second-year power forward Matas Buzelis.

