The Chicago Bulls didn’t wait to get things started this offseason by making their first order of business to trade away point guard Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for small forward Isaac Okoro. The Bulls trading Ball to the Cavaliers was a bit of a surprise, as they had recently given him a contract extension after not trading him at last season’s Trade Deadline.

Bulls fans were upset about Ball getting traded, as they felt the juice wasn’t worth the squeeze and compared Okoro to being a Patrick Williams 2.0. Even though fans are upset, Ball is seemingly happy about his new situation, as he broke his silence and gave his thoughts on getting traded.

Chicago Bulls’ former point guard gives his thoughts on getting traded

The Bulls traded Ball to the Cavaliers a little over two weeks ago, and Ball finally gave his thoughts and feelings on the trade. In comments made to CBS Sports reporter Carter Bahns, Ball said on getting traded, that he’s “still happy to be playing anywhere.”

Ball on getting traded to Cleveland via CBS Sports:

“It’s just a blessing, to be honest,” Ball said. “Everybody keeps asking me how I feel about the trade. I’m like, I’m happy to still be playing anywhere, let alone a team that has a real chance to win a ring. My whole life I’ve been playing the right brand of basketball, and that’s to win games. I feel like I’m going to a great situation, and I just want to play my role and do what I can to help.”

Ball also spoke to Bahn about joining a young Cavaliers team, which has the potential to be great next season after they took an early exit from the playoffs.

“Just playing, competing for a ring,” Ball said on “What an Experience.” “I feel like that should be the goal. I feel like that is the goal. Happy to get over there, get started, meet everybody, get familiar with everything and take it as far as we can.”

Ball’s tenure with the Bulls

Ball’s tenure with the Balls only lasted two seasons, but was marred by injury. Ball suffered a knee injury and complications from the surgery after the 2021-2022 season, which led to him missing two full seasons.

Since returning, in December of last season, Ball had done well, averaging 22.2 minutes per game, with 7.6 points, 1.3 steals, 3.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds, in 35 games (14 starts). The Cavaliers are adding a solid veteran guard in Ball, who will be a great second option behind Darius Garland, who will be the starting point guard.

