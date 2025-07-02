The Chicago Bulls should be one of the more active teams during this offseason, as they have a couple of players on their roster who they could look to trade. The three names who are up for grabs are guards Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu and center Nikola Vucevic, all of whom would bring in a decent haul back.

The Bulls recently re-signed point guard Tre Jones to a three-year deal worth $24 million, which came after the Bulls traded guard Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Isaac Okoro, who will provide some depth at forward. Trading Ball and re-signing Jones could signal the end of the road for either Dosunmu or White, as Jones and Josh Giddey will see the bulk of the minutes at the point guard position.

However, the Bulls may have a hard time finding a suitor for Vucevic, as one Western Conference contender has backed away from Vucevic in favor of someone else.

One Western Conference team appears to have lost interest in Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls may have a harder time finding a team to trade Vucevic to, as NBA Insider Jake Fischer reports that the Golden State Warriors have lost interest in trading for Vucevic and have shifted their sights onto free-agent center Al Horford. The Warriors had interest in Vucevic as the Trade Deadline approached this past season, but a deal never came about.

Bulls Insider for CHSN K.C. Johnson and NBA Contributor for Forbes Evan Sidery previously reported that the Bulls were “openly shopping” Vucevic, and it was first mentioned that the Warriors were starting to lose interest in Vucevic.

“The Bulls are openly shopping Nikola Vucevic in trade talks, per @KCJHoop.

After previous interest in Vucevic this season, the Warriors have cooled on the idea of a potential pursuit.”

The Bulls are openly shopping Nikola Vucevic in trade talks, per @KCJHoop. After previous interest in Vucevic this season, the Warriors have cooled on the idea of a potential pursuit. pic.twitter.com/1D327vYMAR — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 25, 2025

Fischer’s reporting all but confirms Johnson’s and Sidery’s original reporting and that the Bulls will have to look elsewhere if they’re to find a trade partner for Vucevic.

What other teams need a big man like Vucevic?

Even though the Warriors have bailed out and are no longer an option for the Bulls to trade Vucevic to, they still have a few options to find a deal. Three contending teams need a big man like Vucevic, with those teams being the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Of those teams, the Lakers are the team most in need of a center, as they traded away Anthony Davis last season in the deal to acquire Luka Dončić. The Lakers need to figure out a way to improve the roster to please LeBron James, as he has hinted he could look to take his talents elsewhere if the Lakers don’t put together a championship-caliber roster.

Vucevic could be just that for the Lakers, as he did well played in 72 games, where he averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 31.2 minutes per game. With the Lakers pushed into a corner, the Bulls could have the upper hand in getting a deal done, as the Lakers don’t want to lose someone like LeBron.



Chicago Bulls analyst floats two names found in trade rumors Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE