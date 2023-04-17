The Chicago Bulls won a tiebreaker with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday

For organizations that had the same record at the end of the regular season, the league held tiebreakers. When the order is determined, the winners of the various tiebreakers either improved their chances of receiving the No. 1 choice in the lottery or were placed better in the second half of the first round.

According to K.C Johnson “After the tiebreaker drawings, the Bulls are 11th in the draft order and own an 8.5 percent chance to move into the top-four picks. That has to happen for them to keep the pick or else it conveys to the Orlando Magic as the final piece to the Nikola Vucevic trade.

#Bulls won a tiebreaker drawing with the Thunder, the NBA announces. So the Bulls have 1.8% odds to land the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. The draft lottery will be held on May 16. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) April 17, 2023

The Chicago Bulls currently have an 8.5 percent chance of climbing into the top four and a 1.8 percent chance of obtaining the first overall draft pick. They would have had an 8.0 percent chance to keep their pick and a 1.7 percent chance to be league champions if they had lost the tiebreaker against the Thunder.

The odds of the Chicago Bulls losing their pick to the Orlando Magic are 91.5 percent. And yes, that hurts a lot, especially in light of how much worse those odds were just a little over a month ago. Just 65.2% of the time did the Magic retain their pick on March 6. The Bulls were also only one defeat away from increasing that probability to 63.0 percent.

The Chicago Bulls do not currently hold a second-round selection in the June draft. In exchange for Otto Porter Jr., their second-round pick was dealt to the Wizards. And as a consequence of the league’s decision for inappropriate communication in their acquisition of Lonzo Ball, a second-round selection obtained from the Cavaliers was forfeited.

The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on May 16 and begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 2023 NBA Draft will be on June 22.

