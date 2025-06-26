‘Greed’: Chicago Bulls under fire for trading draft pick for cash

On Wednesday night, the Chicago Bulls selected Noa Essengue with the No. 12 pick in the draft.

While drafting an 18-year-old from Europe might scream like a development project in the midst of a rebuild, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley told reporters on Wednesday night that he wanted to trade out of the second round or select another player from Europe they could stash for a season.

On Thursday, the Bulls followed through with their ambitions of not building through the draft during a rebuild when they traded away the No. 45 pick for the No. 55 pick and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Not long after the trade, many voices from fans and the media criticized the Bulls and owner Jerry Reinsdorf for caring more about money than about the roster.

Chicago Bulls under fire for trade

“It’s always a delight when the NBA’s by-far-cheapest big market franchise makes a trade that includes cash,” wrote Bill Simmons on X.

“Jerry’s greed continues to increase the crime rate in the city can’t even go outside anymore and feel safe. Thanks Jerry, you’re killing innocent kids in the community!,” posted a fan.

“Cash? We need prospects and talent on this Team. Makes no sense,” argued another.

“And the Bulls just traded a draft pick for cash,” wrote a fan.

“It’s just another in a series of reminders. They had to ruin what was a rare exciting day for a bulls fan. How much cash was it anyway? It can’t have been that much. Do we really care so little?,” asked a poster.

“AK could’ve literally just traded away our 2nd round pick for a 2nd rounder in future years but u know the Bulls needed that cash,” wrote another.

