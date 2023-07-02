The Chicago Bulls have made a very important request regarding Lonzo Ball’s injury

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season as he recovers from an injury to his left knee. Ball missed the second half of the 2020-21 season and all of last season recovering.

And now the Bulls are making a request to the NBA regarding the injury. Per Shams Charania, the Bulls have applied for the Disabled Player Exception worth $10.2 million.

The Chicago Bulls have applied to the NBA for a Disabled Player Exception worth $10.2 million due to injury of Lonzo Ball, who is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2023

If the Bulls are granted the exception, it would allow them to add another player to the roster to replace Ball who won’t play.

Here is how the DPE can be used via Keith Smith of Spotrac.

“The DPE is unique in that it can be used to sign a player, trade for a player or to claim a player off waivers. However, there are restrictions with the DPE that do not exist for the other exceptions,” Smith wrote. The Chicago Bulls have made a few moves so far in free agency, re-signing Coby White and then adding Jevon Carter as well. But they are a little strapped for what they can do in terms of spending money, so getting this exception is important.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE