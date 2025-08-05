Chicago Bulls insiders debate Matas Buzelis’ All-Star chances

The Chicago Bulls don’t necessarily have a superstar, but they could have an All-Star in the making. The roster doesn’t have anyone who is really set to contend for an All-Star team now, but a leap from Matas Buzelis could change that.

Chicago Bulls insiders believe Matas Buzelis could contend for an All-Star team in 2025-26

Matas Buzelis had a solid rookie season. His overall numbers are mediocre, averaging fewer than nine points and less than five combined rebounds and assists, but he finished well and looked at times like a future star. The potential is there.

Chicago Bulls insider David Haugh noted that Buzelis appears to have put some work in in the weight room over the offseason, saying that he looks bigger and stronger for year two in the NBA. Kendall Gill added, “He does, and like I said, he wants to build off of last year. I think he could possibly, it wouldn’t surprise me if it came out this year, and we were talking about him making an All-Star team.”

Gill said it all comes down to “how hard he works,” so effort level won’t be an issue in getting Buzelis to that level. “I’ve seen him since he was a little kid, I know how hard he works, I know how bad he wants it. He’s the future of this franchise, I’m just glad we got him,” the former NBA player added.

Gabe Ramirez chimed in that if he’s “dunking on people and knocking down threes,” then it would certainly not be a surprise if Buzelis earned All-Star buzz. However, it would take a sizeable leap in 2025-26 to get Buzelis in. Even in the East, there’s a ton of talent. Players averaging over 25 points per game last year were left off, so Buzelis would need to be really special.

He’d need to more than double his scoring output, and doubling his assists and rebounds would go a long way, too. The 45% shooting mark he had in year one would be fine, but it’s going to take a Herculean effort on other fronts to get him to the All-Star Game. The Rising Stars game might be a little easier for him.

Chicago Bulls unveil 2025-26 NBA Statement jerseys Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE