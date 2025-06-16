Chicago Bulls could move on from trio of stars

The Chicago Bulls seem to understand that they’re in need of direction. After another disappointing, mediocre finish outside the playoffs but at the bottom of the lottery, Bulls management seems to have decided that the current roster isn’t going to get it done.

They don’t have a ton of building blocks, but they’ve honed in on restricted free agent Josh Giddey, someone they’re expected to pay around $150 million to before next season. With that in mind, it looks like most everyone is available.

Chicago Bulls made three stars available in trade talks

The Chicago Bulls have apparently made three of their most high-profile players available in trades. They want to keep Matas Buzelis, obviously, since he’s only going to be in his second NBA season. They also want to re-sign Josh Giddey and build a roster around them.

That makes Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, and Lonzo Ball available. Vucevic being available is not a surprise at all, as it was expected that the 35-year-old veteran on an expiring contract would be dealt. But Shadab Khan, an NBA insider, is reporting that Williams and Ball are available as well.

“I’m told the Chicago Bulls have made Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, and Lonzo Ball available in trade talks. The front office is committed to retooling the roster around RFA Josh Giddey, who is expected to sign a five-year deal worth over $30 million annually this offseason,” Khan said on X.

What are the chances anyone gets traded? For Ball and Vucevic, high. Ball is a good guard on a cheap deal. He can facilitate with the best of them and plays good on-ball defense on the perimeter. He’s also finally healthy again.

Vucevic brings experience, shooting, and size to any contending team. His contract doesn’t matter much because it’s a one-year rental at this point, so he should be the easiest player to move on from for the Chicago Bulls.

Williams is another story. He’s on a difficult contract to move because it’s a pretty big overpay for a player who hasn’t done a whole lot to warrant it. Teams will take on his potential since he’s young, but they’ll probably not send Chicago much in return because of the contract. He wasn’t mentioned in the report, but Coby White could be available, too, since he’s hitting free agency next year as well.

