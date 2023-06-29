BREAKING: Chicago Bulls set to have 2X All-Star on roster for 2023-24 season

The Chicago Bulls are walking it back at center next season. The Bulls extended Nikola Vucevic to a three-year deal Wednesday. On Thursday, the team saw a key player off the bench decide to stay with Chicago next season.

Chicago Bulls News: Andre Drummond staying

According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, Andre Drummond has exercised his option to play for the Bulls. His deal comes at the cheap price of $3.36 million.

Andre Drummond has exercised his $3.36M option to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2023

The two-time All-Star signed a two-year deal with the Bulls last offseason. Drummond averaged just over 12 minutes a game last season and scored six points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Drummond decided to return to Chicago a week after Derrick Jones Jr. declined his option.

