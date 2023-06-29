Trending
Chicago Bulls News: Odds to land James Harden in trade skyrocket after recent news

Jordan Sigler
Chicago Bulls James Harden
Photo courtesy of Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls’ odds of landing James Harden via a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers are higher than most fans would have thought before Thursday. News came out Thursday regarding Harden’s plans for this offseason.

A Chicago Bulls target, James Harden, wants a trade

According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, Harden is picking up his option. He plans to work on getting out of Philadelphia in a trade.

Harden’s next destination will be his fourth since January 2021, when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets by the Houston Rockets. The Nets traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers in Feb. 2022. Harden appears on the move again.

The Bulls are interested in Harden

harden
Could James Harden become a Chicago Bulls player this season?

The Bulls were interested in potentially signing Harden. The Bulls would have to go into the luxury tax to pay for him, but the ownership has given the green light to the front office to do just that this offseason. We’ll see if the Bulls are willing to make an offer to trade for Harden.

According to a Tweet by Odds Shark, the Bulls have the ninth-best odds of landing Harden in a trade.

IMG 6169

Will the Bulls be able to pull it off? Not Likely. There are several more logical options on that list, including the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks.

But the Bulls would pull off a stunner if they swapped a player like Zach LaVine for Harden this offseason. The front office and roster want the Bulls to change their offensive philosophy this season and get better at the three-point shot. Adding Harden would fix that.

