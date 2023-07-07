Trending
Chicago Bulls fans excited about latest roster move

Chicago Bulls Marko Simonovic
The Chicago Bulls released a former 2020 draft pick Thursday as the team continues to tweak the roster this offseason. Bulls fans reacted to the news the team was giving up on the seven-foot center.

According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, the Bulls released Marko Simonovic. He played only 16 games since he signed with the Bulls for the 2021 season.

The Bulls made the decision to release him a day before $1.8 million of Simonovic’s salary became guaranteed.

Simonovic, a native of Yugoslavia, was drafted by the Bulls with the 44th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. He played in seven games for the Bulls last season. He scored six points and earned two rebounds for all of last season. In a fun outlier, Simonovic’s +/- was +15 on the court last season.

Chicago Bulls fans react to Marko Simonovic’s release

Bulls fans seemed glad to move on from the former draft pick. Here are the best takes on the Bulls releasing Simonovic.

