Chicago Bulls fans excited about latest roster move

The Chicago Bulls released a former 2020 draft pick Thursday as the team continues to tweak the roster this offseason. Bulls fans reacted to the news the team was giving up on the seven-foot center.

According to Shams Charania with The Athletic, the Bulls released Marko Simonovic. He played only 16 games since he signed with the Bulls for the 2021 season.

The Chicago Bulls are waiving center Marko Simonovic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simonovic appeared in 16 games since signing with Bulls on multiyear deal in 2021. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023

The Bulls made the decision to release him a day before $1.8 million of Simonovic’s salary became guaranteed.

Simonovic, a native of Yugoslavia, was drafted by the Bulls with the 44th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. He played in seven games for the Bulls last season. He scored six points and earned two rebounds for all of last season. In a fun outlier, Simonovic’s +/- was +15 on the court last season.

Chicago Bulls fans react to Marko Simonovic’s release

Bulls fans seemed glad to move on from the former draft pick. Here are the best takes on the Bulls releasing Simonovic.

somehow they got better — JayLarue80 (@JayLarue80) July 6, 2023

Honestly, what took so long? https://t.co/YlCijiEefx — bad bitches not for me (@JuiceLeroy) July 6, 2023

I’m sorry but finally https://t.co/eYIFDuWMKb — Nia Bia 🦋 (@shaniaaa_anne) July 6, 2023

I feel like never finding out if this kid can play or not is a huge misfire for Billy Donovan and AKME https://t.co/yABcSXz8zu — The Bloody Horns Podcast (@HornsBloody) July 6, 2023

The year is 2056. "Grandpa, who was the worst NBA player you ever covered during your career?" "Well, Billy. Every NBA player is formidable at playing basketball. So I don't think 'worst' is a fair description. However, one name does come to mind…." https://t.co/dRHaRUJwSg — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) July 6, 2023

Brad Stevens would have gotten Dejounte Murray for Marko and two second rounders. https://t.co/5iqAFFT9Xr — HackieMoon (@HackieMoon) July 6, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE