Chicago Bulls fans react to major free-agency signing for 3-point help

The Chicago Bulls have a type this free agency. They like defenders who jack up high-percentage threes. According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, the Bulls signed forward Torrey Craig Monday.

Free agent F Torrey Craig has agreed on a two-year contract with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Craig averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 24 minutes for Suns last season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

Not long after Craig’s signing, video clips appeared on Bulls’ Twitter of DeMar DeRozan praising Craig’s defensive skills. DeRozan said Craig was one of the top two NBA players who can defend him.

#Bulls DeMar DeRozan on his new teammate: “I give Torrey Craig Top 2 in the league that defends me best” pic.twitter.com/VGrsSMnmEa — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) July 3, 2023

Craig will need to more than defend. The Bulls front office made it clear they needed to improve their three-point shot this season. According to K.C. Johnson with NBC Sports, the Bulls’ free agency signings should enhance their overall three-point play.

“Enter Torrey Craig, whom sources confirmed has verbally agreed to a two-year deal that contains a player option. He joins Jevon Carter as the Bulls’ first two forays into this offseason’s free agency. While both players are willing and able defenders, it’s their willingness to let it fly from 3-point range that underscores the main reasons for their signings. Craig is coming off a career-high 39.5 percent from 3-point range over 79 games for the Phoenix Suns. Carter shot a stellar 42.1 percent in 81 games last season for the Milwaukee Bucks. More importantly, Craig attempted 3.2 attempts per game, while Carter took 4.2 per game. Add in Coby White, whom the Bulls re-signed in restricted free agency, and perhaps management’s goal of addressing this math problem is on its way to fruition.”

Chicago Bulls fans react to Torrey Craig’s signing

The Bulls have improved their rotation while keeping the core intact. Barring a surprise trade for Zach LaVine, who the front office priced high this offseason, the team was planning to keep their core. I’m not sure this makes the Bulls a serious playoff contender.

The Bulls talked about going into the luxury tax this offseason. They haven’t dipped into that yet, and until they do, the Bulls aren’t serious about competing for an NBA Finals run.

Bulls fans feel the same way. Here are the best takes on Craig’s signing.

James Jones thinking about who he's going to trade to Chicago at the deadline next season to re-acquire Craig#Suns https://t.co/F94i3oGB9r pic.twitter.com/u0DGhQyrrn — Jarrett Carlen (@JarrettGC) July 3, 2023

I like it. Go get a big man and we officially cooked in the off season. https://t.co/hRUGuJcOeR — JP (@JPKuster) July 3, 2023

Now this is a good move. I’m not saying he’s a star but this is legitimately the most impressive move AKME has made in 2 years now they could’ve done it on 30 June to erase the stench of Felicio off of my Birthday but it’s would’ve taken a lot more than Torrey Craig to do that https://t.co/Pao3IeWLbU — Rick (@Rickdaruler773) July 3, 2023

Good 3 pt shooter and defender but we need starters https://t.co/we4YfKlulJ — We might not be finished (@EM_LFC_) July 3, 2023

This is a second good FA pick up for the Bulls but neither of the FA pick ups feel like they are going to move the dial enough for the Bulls. Hope I am wrong. https://t.co/B2uAKzppOu — Dermot Rafferty (@dermot0805) July 3, 2023

Billy Donovan better be using Phil Jackson's playbook next year with all these mid players he signing https://t.co/AggSu90S0j — urban bear (@PrinceOfTheSalt) July 3, 2023

Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig now clears Thad Young and Tomas Satoransky for the least depressing Bulls offseason in recent memory https://t.co/xv5ZtnKYnF — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) July 3, 2023

Love this – a GREAT addition to the #ChicagoBulls! https://t.co/M9DeJZ6vu5 — Subhaan Ashrafi (@SubTheGamer) July 3, 2023

A very good pickup. An obvious one to most but a good one nonetheless. https://t.co/OjoC5XFE1z — Big DAVE (@BawlSports) July 3, 2023

