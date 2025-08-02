The Chicago Bulls faced criticism and skepticism for their quiet offseason and struggles to trade star center Nikola Vucevic. While many believed the two-time All-Star would part ways with the team via a buyout, a Bulls insider believes Vucevic will still have trade value, although a deal is unlikely before the season starts in October.

Nikola Vucevic could leave the Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline

The Chicago Sports Network Bulls insider K.C. Johnson recently pushed back hard on growing speculation about a Vucevic buyout, believing the team isn’t planning to buy out Vucevic and will instead explore trade options leading up to the February 2026 deadline. Given his best season in Chicago with averages of 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists during the 2024-25 campaign, Vucevic was expected to have significant trade value, and the team hopes to turn his final year into assets through a trade.

Assuming a trade becomes feasible later in the season, the ideal outcome for Vucevic—and the Bulls—is a mutual separation that reunites him with a playoff-caliber team in need of a scoring and rebounding boost off the bench. At 34, he’d likely sign for the minimum but still provide value as a floor-spacing big with championship experience—a veteran presence that contenders often seek in February and March.

Former NBA star describes Chicago Bulls player as ‘problem’ for NBA Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE