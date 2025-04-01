The Chicago Bulls had a great month of March, playing great basketball and getting production from three key players in their starting five.

The Bulls are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where the Thunder gave the Bulls a reality check of what it’s like to play one of the best teams in the league.

The Bulls are contending to be a playoff/play-in team and are close to achieving that if they can pull out another win.

Chicago Bulls can clinch a play-in spot

The Bulls are set to play one of the biggest games of the season tonight, taking on the Toronto Raptors, who are eleventh in the Eastern Conference standings at 28-47.

A win against the Raptors, according to Bulls on CHSN, would clinch a spot for the Bulls in this year’s play-in tournament.

“Big game back at home tonight.”

Big game back at home tonight. 📺: 7PM on CHSN pic.twitter.com/5qeViEwIiW — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) April 1, 2025

A great month of March from the Bulls

In March, the Bulls had a record of 9-6 and outscored the opposition 1,809 to 1,784.

The Bulls were led to success last month by their young guards, Coby White and Josh Giddey, with White winning the Player of the Week award twice.

White in March scored a season-high points (27.0) and rebounds (4.7) while dishing out 4.5 assists. Giddey was also great in March, also having a season-highs in points (20.3), rebounds (9.6), and assists (9.0).

Giddey also showcased why the Bulls traded for him, almost having a rare quadruple-double against the Los Angeles Lakers, falling two steals short of the feat.

The Bulls will need White, Giddey, and their rookie phenom, Matas Buzelis, to continue to play good basketball to get into the tournament and have a chance in the playoffs.

The Bulls need to show up tonight

The Bulls will need to come to play tonight against the Raptors if they want to have a chance at competing for a playoff spot.

The loss to the Thunder should motivate the Bulls to get the win against Toronto and get themselves back on track.

Nikola Vucevic opens up on Bulls’ throttling at hands of Thunder Read More

