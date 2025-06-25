Tonight is a special night for the Chicago Bulls, as they will pick 12th overall in this year’s NBA Draft. The Bulls are eyeing a handful of players with the 12th pick, with South Carolina power forward Collin Murray-Brooks being the latest player mocked to the Bulls.

The Bulls need a big man who can protect the basket, as their current big, Nikola Vucevic, is an offensive first big. Vucevic is one of many players on the Bulls roster who could be on the move before next season, with his teammates Patrick Williams and Coby White on the trade block.

The Chicago Bulls are “openly shopping” one of their best players

The Chicago Bulls could do more than draft someone tonight, as they could also be in the market to trade away someone from the 2024-2025 roster, with both Evan Sidery, an NBA contributor for Forbes, and CHSN’s K.C. Johnson reporting that the Bulls are “openly shopping” center Nikola Vucevic in trade talks. Vucevic, 34, drew some trade interest last season and was predicted to be moved at the deadline, but sadly wasn’t traded and stayed put.

“The Bulls are openly shopping Nikola Vucevic in trade talks, per @KCJHoop. After previous interest in Vucevic this season, the Warriors have cooled on the idea of a potential pursuit.”

The Bulls are openly shopping Nikola Vucevic in trade talks, per @KCJHoop. After previous interest in Vucevic this season, the Warriors have cooled on the idea of a potential pursuit. pic.twitter.com/1D327vYMAR — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 25, 2025

Vucevic had a solid season for the Bulls last year, averaging 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.7 blocks in 31.2 minutes per game (73 games).

Vucevic could be on the move soon

As Sidery and Johnson reported, the Golden State Warriors were the team closest to making a move for Vucevic, with the Los Angeles Lakers also in the mix for him after they traded away Anthony Davis. The Lakers still could be in the mix for Vucevic, given they still need a big man, and with Vucevic in the last year of his deal, they could be a destination for him.

The Draft is hours away, and the possibility of Vucevic being traded during the draft is unlikely, but it could happen. With the Bulls looking to maximize their chances given the state of the Eastern Conference, anything can happen.

