Chicago Bulls: Estimated price to keep starter is giving fans sticker shock

Jordan Sigler
Chicago Bulls Patrick Williams
Photo courtesy of Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have a few contracts to sort out this offseason, but the estimated price to keep a former draft pick is giving fans headaches about the next offseason. The Bulls are working on a deal to keep Nikola Vucevic with the team for three years. After that, they must decide on restricted free agent point guard Coby White and free agent point guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley was signed with the Bulls this February. He came to supplant Patrick Williams in the startling lineup. With Beverley likely out of Chicago, Williams can be penciled in as a starter for this season–the final one on his rookie contract. Williams is set to become a restricted free agent next offseason.

Chicago Bulls - Williams
Chicago Bulls PF Patrick Williams and HC Billy Donovan.

Patrick Williams is looking at 5 years/$100 million

According to a predicted estimate by Keith Smith of Spotrac, Williams’ extension with the Bulls is likely to hover around the $100 million mark for five seasons:

“Williams has become one of the most underrated players from this class. He’s a good shooter, has shown improvement every season and he’s been durable in two of his three seasons. The Bulls roster and cap sheet are in a bit of a weird place, but they can’t let Williams leave because of that. The new CBA allowing for non-max rookie scale extensions to cover five years could come into play here.

Prediction: Five years, $100 million, no options

In today’s NBA, those numbers don’t seem too unreasonable. It’s a lot of money, and one wishes Williams had been more productive on offense and rebounding in his first three seasons. His defense has been spectacular. However, if Williams had been more productive, his salary requirements would be even more expensive to stay in Chicago.

Chicago Bulls fans react on Twitter

Here are the best takes on Twitter to Bulls fans debating if $20 million a year is worth it to keep Williams.

 

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

