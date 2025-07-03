Chicago Bulls blockbuster trade proposed by Phoenix Suns insider

The Chicago Bulls may want to explore some trades to change or diversify their roster. With so many players already signed and with Josh Giddey all but assured to be next, the roster is pretty full, so the only option is to trade. Phoenix Suns insider Gerald Bourguet has a blockbuster deal to do just that, but it may not make much sense for Chicago.

Phoenix Suns insider floats insane trade for Chicago Bulls

In the blockbuster proposal, Gerald Bourguet came up with Patrick Williams, Zach Collins, and Jevon Carter for Bradley Beal. The insider added that the Suns would have to get creative to make roster space for the three incoming players, but that it could be done. It involved flipping Carter and Collins, expiring contracts, for more assets, thereby leaving Williams with the Suns.

“Williams is the one you’d be stuck with. He has four years and $72 million left on his deal. That is bad,” Bourguet said. “He’s a four, so there’s that, but… he probably wouldn’t play very much because he’s not very good. That is kind of the cost of getting off of Beal’s contract.”

Bourguet said the good news is that the Suns, who don’t have any tradeable first-round picks right now, wouldn’t have to attach a first-rounder to this deal, which may or may not be true. While Williams is on a bad contract, it’s not as bad as the Beal deal. And Chicago would be depleting valuable depth, especially in the frontcourt, to take on Beal, so there’s hardly any incentive for the Bulls.

Beal does have two years left on a bad deal, whereas Williams has four, but Williams is much cheaper overall, and Chicago doesn’t get better in this trade. It might be worth trying to get off of Williams’ contract, but not at the cost of $50.2 million Beal.

Bourguet said this is a rare situation where a team won’t ask the Suns what they get in return for taking on Bradley Beal, but that doesn’t feel accurate, either. The Bulls may have a history of ineptitude, with Williams’ contract maybe being a good example of that, but they’re not stupid.

This is a team with a better future than Phoenix and one with a play-in game appearance and some possible building blocks. To tank all the growth and potential play-in or even playoff appearances next year with a wide-open East would be silly, especially without even getting draft compensation in return.

“The Bulls are notorious for taking bad deals where they do not get draft picks back for whatever reason,” Bourguet said. That may have been true, but this is a little more egregious than most deals, and the Bulls would probably not want to do it.

Chicago Blackhawks GM drops massive update on Connor Bedard extension Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE