The Chicago Bulls have a lot of interesting personalities on their roster right now, but one would arguably make the best podcast host. According to an NBA analyst, rookie Noa Essengue would be an ideal member of the team to pick up a mic for one specific reason.

Chicago Bulls rookie earns weird superlative

Noa Essengue, according to Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, would make the best podcast host among all members of the Chicago Bulls. Why? So he could dish on that infamous dunk and reshape the narrative around him.

“The only thing anybody knows about Noa Essengue is that he got meme-dunked into oblivion by Johnny Furphy during Summer League,” Hughes said. “If nothing else, podcasts allow their hosts and subjects to reshape narratives. Essengue could use the platform to shift the conversation away from his posterization.”

Essengue is one of the lesser-known entities in the NBA. He’s an international rookie who wasn’t top-of-the-class like some other previous international prospects, so NBA fans don’t know much about him other than his being on the receiving end of a brutal Summer League dunk.

Hughes went on, “For example, were you aware that the teenaged rookie can solve a Rubik’s cube in under 20 seconds? Or that he has perfect pitch and can hum an on-key imitation of any sound he hears? He’s also an accomplished baker and amateur cartographer.”

Hughes jokingly admitted that “none of those things are true,” but that they could be. “That’s how easy it’d be for Essengue to take control of his story, expanding it beyond a single snapshot he’d rather forget,” the writer said.

Essengue could be great at a random skill. He could be able to solve puzzles in record time. Maybe he’s a renowned chess player. These are all things that nobody would really know about Essengue until he revealed them, and in Hughes’ eyes, a podcast is the perfect avenue for that. His mysterious nature makes him an untapped reservoir for content, which is ideal in the podcast age.

