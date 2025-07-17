Unheralded Chicago Bulls player turning heads at 2025 Summer League

The Chicago Bulls might’ve found a diamond in the rough during NBA Summer League. Yuki Kawamura has quietly put up really good outings, and he looks like he could be a piece of the Bulls they didn’t know they had. If nothing else, he’s giving the team something to think about.

Yuki Kawamura is drawing attention for Chicago Bulls

Yuki Kawamura has been on a journey to make it to the NBA, and the Chicago Bulls are his latest stop. He joined their roster and has been a central part of the Summer League team. He’s playing his way into future conversations, insider K.C. Johnson said.

Johnson said, “He is opening eyes around the Summer League that he can play at this level. Whether that’s the G-League, two-way, potentially the NBA level, there’s belief from Yuki… that’s his only focus and only goal out of Vegas, to earn an NBA contract.”

The insider said Kawamura has a knack for making plays. He recorded 15 points and 10 assists on Monday against the Indiana Pacers. Johnson also praised him for his defensive intensity, picking up full court and harassing whoever is on the ball.

“He’s just a fun watch,” the analyst went on. “Like I said before, he’s a fan favorite. The Japanese media was out in full force in Vegas. He’s obviously quite the storyline in his home country. It’ll be fun to watch him close out Summer League and see where his basketball journey takes him.”

There are very few Japanese NBA players right now. Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe are it, so Kawamura has a chance here with the Bulls not only to live out his basketball dreams but to give his home country another beacon in a league that doesn’t have very many of them.

