Chicago Bulls players will be working out together in Los Angeles this week.

With training camp right around the corner, several Chicago Bulls players will work out together this week in Los Angeles. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are known to work out in LA during their respective offseasons. It sounds like they will work out together and with several other Bulls players this time.

K.C. Johnson tweeted out the following on Monday.

This is the week several Bulls planned to be in the Los Angeles area for group workouts. It’s already the off-season base for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who obviously is a native. At least Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu planned to join. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) August 1, 2022

Several Chicago Bulls players have ties to Los Angeles. DeRozan and LaVine each have their own personal connections to Los Angeles as DeRozan is from Compton and LaVine is a former UCLA Bearcat. Even Alex Caruso spent the beginning of his career in Los Angeles with the Lakers.

These players coming together for a summer workout should be encouraging for fans to see. It’s well-documented that this roster has great chemistry and got along quite well last season. Seeing it continue through the offseason highlights the dedication and brotherhood that this group has.

Johnson also pointed out that another Los Angeles native, Lonzo Ball, also has workouts there in the offseason.

Should add, obviously, it’s Lonzo Ball’s off-season base as well. It’s well documented by now that his progress in getting right for 2022-23 continues but it hasn’t been linear. https://t.co/N1u2PTz1MB — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) August 1, 2022

It will be encouraging for fans if Lonzo Ball joins his teammates for some workouts in LA. There has been a lot of discussion surrounding his health and rehab process this offseason. There is still hope that Ball will be ready to go when training camp arrives next month.

The Chicago Bulls begin their official training camp on September 28th. Be on the lookout for more news about this week’s workouts from Los Angeles.

