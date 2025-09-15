Chicago Bulls earn more high praise for NBA jerseys

The Chicago Bulls have one of the best and most iconic jerseys in the entire NBA, and it’s been that way for a long time. They recently got named the best jersey in the entire sport, and a new list has just surfaced. This one disagrees, but only slightly.

Chicago Bulls’ jerseys named top-tier in entire NBA

The Chicago Bulls have not been a good basketball team in about a decade. They’ve been mired in mediocrity for a long time, but the one thing they do have going for them is a clean uniform selection, and that continues in 2025-26 with the newest uniforms.

“Though they might frustrate fans by chasing mediocrity on the floor, the Chicago Bulls are anything but ordinary when it comes to their attire,” Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote in ranking Chicago the fourth-best in the league.

They only trailed:

Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Hughes went on to note that the simple white and red is, like the Boston Celtics, a masterclass in “understated excellence.” He wrote, “Chicago’s style is a testament to the idea that you don’t have to redesign uniforms and tweak color schemes every five years to sell more merch. There’s greater value in establishing an identity and sticking with it.” For years, the Bulls have looked like this, and it’s paid off beautifully.

Normally, going back to the basics for the Statement and City Edition uniforms would get them docked, but the Bulls get an exception here since they’re just that good. “Chicago will again go with the pinstriped black look that Michael Jordan wore back in the mid and late-90s as its Statement jersey, and it’ll add light blue accents with a script ‘Chicago’ on the chest in its City Edition,” Hughes noted.