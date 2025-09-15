Chicago Bulls earn more high praise for NBA jerseys

The Chicago Bulls have one of the best and most iconic jerseys in the entire NBA, and it’s been that way for a long time. They recently got named the best jersey in the entire sport, and a new list has just surfaced. This one disagrees, but only slightly.

Chicago Bulls’ jerseys named top-tier in entire NBA

The Chicago Bulls have not been a good basketball team in about a decade. They’ve been mired in mediocrity for a long time, but the one thing they do have going for them is a clean uniform selection, and that continues in 2025-26 with the newest uniforms.

“Though they might frustrate fans by chasing mediocrity on the floor, the Chicago Bulls are anything but ordinary when it comes to their attire,” Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote in ranking Chicago the fourth-best in the league.

They only trailed:

Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Hughes went on to note that the simple white and red is, like the Boston Celtics, a masterclass in “understated excellence.” He wrote, “Chicago’s style is a testament to the idea that you don’t have to redesign uniforms and tweak color schemes every five years to sell more merch. There’s greater value in establishing an identity and sticking with it.” For years, the Bulls have looked like this, and it’s paid off beautifully.

Normally, going back to the basics for the Statement and City Edition uniforms would get them docked, but the Bulls get an exception here since they’re just that good. “Chicago will again go with the pinstriped black look that Michael Jordan wore back in the mid and late-90s as its Statement jersey, and it’ll add light blue accents with a script ‘Chicago’ on the chest in its City Edition,” Hughes noted.

The insider also added that there’s nothing really to nitpick here, except maybe the size of the font, but even that is a nice contract when compared to the other uniforms the Bulls run. There’s virtually nothing wrong with any of it, giving Chicago one of the best uniform rotations in the sport of basketball.

Chicago Bulls reportedly interested in another RFA after Josh Giddey signing Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE