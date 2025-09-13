Chicago Bulls earn prestigious ranking for NBA jerseys

The Chicago Bulls have an iconic NBA jersey, but there are a lot of iconic ones. That doesn’t always mean it’s good. But in the case of the Bulls, one NBA insider believes their jersey is both iconic and good. In fact, it was ranked the top jersey in the entire NBA based on colors, themes, history, and more.

Chicago Bulls have the best jersey in the NBA

NBA insider Sam Quinn with CBS Sports decided to rank all 30 NBA uniforms ahead of next month’s season-opener. In doing so, he confirmed what many Chicago Bulls fans might’ve thought: they have the greatest jersey in the league. It’s better than the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and every other team.

“One look at these jerseys and you’re practically teleported to 1998,” he wrote. “Longtime readers know that anytime I rank basically anything in the NBA, the Bulls are near the bottom. Not when it comes to uniforms. This is where they excel.”

It has been a long time since the Bulls ranked first in the NBA in literally anything. They’ve been mired in mediocrity, going exactly 164-164 in the last four seasons, but they’ve managed to look better than any other team in the process.

“These jerseys are as iconic as Boston’s, but they’re far cooler. As we covered with Portland, red, white and black is an easy winner as a color combination. The outlining on the font and numbers help them stand out,” Quinn went on to write.

Even City Editions, save the 2023-24 version, have been fantastic, and the new versions are bringing back the beloved black pinstripes to hit fans with some nostalgia. “There’s not much to say here because not much is needed. They’re perfectly simple and seared into the memory of every basketball fan that cares at all about the sport’s history,” Quinn concluded.

The Bulls just re-signed Josh Giddey, so their roster is set. It doesn’t appear as if they’re going to be world-beaters in 2025-26 and might continue being very much in the middle of the pack, but they’ll be able to do it in unmatched style.