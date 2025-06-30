The Chicago Bulls enter the NBA offseason as an intriguing team to watch, with them likely to be one of the more active teams on the trade market. The Bulls will also need to figure out how to re-sign Josh Giddey. Giddey is expected to sign a deal where he’ll make $30 million a year, and if he re-signs, someone like Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu could be on the move.

The Bulls have already shown a willingness to trade away their guard core, with Lonzo Ball getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Isaac Okoro. Ball’s departure signals that the Bulls are fully engaged in a rebuild, especially after they drafted Noa Essengue with the 12th pick in this year’s draft, who is a project.

With NBA free agency officially open tonight, the Bulls have gotten a deal done early, by re-signing a nice young forward to a two-way contract.

Chicago Bulls sign 25-year-old forward to a two-way qualifying offer

The Bulls have made another move in this young NBA offseason, all being a small one, with Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto reporting that the Bulls have signed forward Emanuel Miller to a two-way qualifying offer. In 25 games with the Windy City Bulls, Miller averaged 34.3 minutes with 16.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game.

“Chicago Bulls forward Emanuel Miller has signed his two-way qualifying offer and will return to the team, league sources told @hoopshype. Miller averaged 17.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks in the G League for the Texas Legends and Windy City Bulls.”

Miller did appear in six games during the 2024-2025 season for the Bulls, averaging 4.2 minutes, 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.

Miller adds more depth at the forward position

Miller will further add depth to the forward position, which the Bulls lack. Miller stands at 6’7” and is primarily a power forward. A native of Canada, Miller attended Texas A&M and Texas Christian University during his four years in college. In his four years, Miller played in 147 games (starting 137) and averaged 29.1 minutes, 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

The 2025-2026 season will be another transition year for the Bulls, where they again will evaluate the talent on the roster to see where they’re at in their rebuild. With more players likely to be moved, Miller could see some playing time next season and turn his two-way deal into an NBA contract if he performs.

