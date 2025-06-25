Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Bulls

Chicago Bulls fans react to Noa Essengue draft pick

Dan FappianoBy 4 Mins Read
Chicago Bulls GM
Chicago Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas speaks during Chicago Bulls Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls were looking for a high-impact player with their No. 12 overall draft pick. They ended up landed one of the best forwards in the draft in French prospect Noa Essengue.

Essengue entered the night as ESPN’s ninth-best prospect, meaning based on their metrics Chicago found a solid value. He is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, meaning the forward may need some time before making a true impact. However, there’s no denying the versatility Essengue brings to the court, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“Essengue is a rangy, versatile power forward who filled up the box score on both ends of the floor playing at a very high level of competition in the EuroCup and German BBL,” Givony wrote. “Despite being the second-youngest player in this draft, he can get to the free throw line and his passing and defensive playmaking give him considerable upside to grow into.”

Chicago Bulls fans react 

Chicago Bulls Noa Essengue
NBA: Draft Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Noa Essengue stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 12th pick by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With the Bulls in a bit of a crossroads roster-rise, whoever they took at No. 12 was going to put under an immediate microscope. But the overall reaction of Bulls fans seems to be a bit mixed. Essengue oozes potential, but he isn’t exactly what some had in mind. Regardless, the forward will now be a major part of Chicago’s roster construction plans.

 

 

What Noa Essengue offers Bulls 

Chicago Bulls Noa Essengue
NBA: Draft Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Noa Essengue stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 12th pick by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Essengue has spent the last two seasons playing in EuroCup Basketball, appearing in 25 games total. He has averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 29 percent from behind the three-point arc. His minutes jumped to 23.7 during the 2024-25 campaign, seeing Essengue’s numbers rise to 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists per game.

Only 18-years old, Essengue will be more of a long-term project for the Bulls. However, he’s a rangy prospect who provides a high level of athleticism for his position. He is already a strong defender due to that length and speed, and as he continues to build out offensive, Essengue will have a chance to carve out a major role in the rotation, via Jeremy Woo of ESPN.

“Chicago was tipped by rival teams as a candidate to try and move up in the draft. Ultimately, they stayed at No. 12 and went with Essengue, who will be a long-term developmental investment for the Bulls,” Woo wrote. “Chicago has needed younger frontcourt help for some time, and Essengue could give them an element of versatility and size at forward that the roster presently lacks, allowing them to potentially play a faster style that falls in concert with some of the other pieces on the roster.”

“It may take him some time to adjust to the NBA, but coming off a solid season in Germany, Essengue played his way into the lottery and could be a valuable addition, particularly if his perimeter shooting can improve,” he concluded.

Time will only tell if Chicago made the right decision. But as least on draft night, selecting Essengue seems to be a peculiar choice by the Bulls.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply