Chicago Bulls fans react to Noa Essengue draft pick

The Chicago Bulls were looking for a high-impact player with their No. 12 overall draft pick. They ended up landed one of the best forwards in the draft in French prospect Noa Essengue.

Essengue entered the night as ESPN’s ninth-best prospect, meaning based on their metrics Chicago found a solid value. He is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, meaning the forward may need some time before making a true impact. However, there’s no denying the versatility Essengue brings to the court, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“Essengue is a rangy, versatile power forward who filled up the box score on both ends of the floor playing at a very high level of competition in the EuroCup and German BBL,” Givony wrote. “Despite being the second-youngest player in this draft, he can get to the free throw line and his passing and defensive playmaking give him considerable upside to grow into.”

Chicago Bulls fans react

With the Bulls in a bit of a crossroads roster-rise, whoever they took at No. 12 was going to put under an immediate microscope. But the overall reaction of Bulls fans seems to be a bit mixed. Essengue oozes potential, but he isn’t exactly what some had in mind. Regardless, the forward will now be a major part of Chicago’s roster construction plans.

U NEED A BIG, THERES 3 AMAZING BIGS AVAILABLE AND U TAKE ANOTHER WING??? — Mid Range News (@TheMidRangeNews) June 26, 2025

Worst front office in the league, I’m convinced ya hate us — incognegro (@king1sed) June 26, 2025

Kasparas was right there lol — Ghost 🐊 (@RushBaby1980) June 26, 2025

Chicago Bulls wasted the 12th pick on Patrick Williams 2.0 pic.twitter.com/7gWC5MkoZD — AyoMuse (@Ayo__Muse) June 26, 2025

Major upside like Matas? If it worked the first time it can work the second time If he works out we might have our front court set up for years — BillsMuse (@BillsMusee) June 26, 2025

The Bulls just drafted the kid who bailed on his team right now in the championship just to shake Adam Silver’s hand tonight. 🤦🏾‍♂️pic.twitter.com/yawHnP3DVd — Ross Read (@RossRead) June 26, 2025

Last time the Bulls took a French guy named Noah, it worked out pretty well. So I'll just roll with that. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) June 26, 2025

Love this pick. Insane upside. — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) June 26, 2025

Love the pick 🐂🐂 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 26, 2025

What Noa Essengue offers Bulls

Essengue has spent the last two seasons playing in EuroCup Basketball, appearing in 25 games total. He has averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and 29 percent from behind the three-point arc. His minutes jumped to 23.7 during the 2024-25 campaign, seeing Essengue’s numbers rise to 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists per game.

Only 18-years old, Essengue will be more of a long-term project for the Bulls. However, he’s a rangy prospect who provides a high level of athleticism for his position. He is already a strong defender due to that length and speed, and as he continues to build out offensive, Essengue will have a chance to carve out a major role in the rotation, via Jeremy Woo of ESPN.

“Chicago was tipped by rival teams as a candidate to try and move up in the draft. Ultimately, they stayed at No. 12 and went with Essengue, who will be a long-term developmental investment for the Bulls,” Woo wrote. “Chicago has needed younger frontcourt help for some time, and Essengue could give them an element of versatility and size at forward that the roster presently lacks, allowing them to potentially play a faster style that falls in concert with some of the other pieces on the roster.”

“It may take him some time to adjust to the NBA, but coming off a solid season in Germany, Essengue played his way into the lottery and could be a valuable addition, particularly if his perimeter shooting can improve,” he concluded.

Time will only tell if Chicago made the right decision. But as least on draft night, selecting Essengue seems to be a peculiar choice by the Bulls.

