Chicago Bulls rookie Noa Essengue goes viral, shows progress

While the internet latched onto the viral dunk from Johnny Furphy—turning Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue’s stunned reaction into one of the most replayed Summer League clips of the year—the 18-year-old Bulls rookie quietly delivered one of his best performances yet.

Beyond the noise of memes and social media chatter was the fact that Essengue was the winner that night, pouring in 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting and nailing 3-of-8 from deep.

With a steady production since his first Summer League game, the Bulls’ lottery pick from France looks good playing within Chicago’s tempo.

Noa Essengue is showing growth after a rough debut

Essengue’s early Summer League journey has been marked by consistent progress. The rookie initially struggled in his debut, scoring only five points and committing seven turnovers, but he quickly improved. In his second game, he posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes.

His standout game against the Pacers was not just about the stats; it was about confidence that will help him grow well in the future NBA battlefield.

“He’s trying to get better every day,” Matas Buzelis said about his teammate. “I see him working in the weight room. The first game was an adjustment and you can see him slowly building. Every game he is getting better.”

Noa Essengue shakes off poster dunk

Yes, the Furphy dunk became a viral moment, offering laughs from the media to the viewers on social media, but the clip doesn’t define Essengue. As Buzelis unveiled after the Bulls beat the Pacers 114-105, Essengue still stepped up despite the quad contusion that he had injured from the last game against the Sacramento Kings, praising him a “fighter”.

What defines him more is not just the way he contributed under the pressure, but the way he kept attacking, kept shooting, and kept impacting the game on both ends. In a league where narratives can change with one clip, Essengue is showing he’s more than a reaction face—he’s a legitimate prospect finding his rhythm on the NBA stage.

He’s still raw, but there’s plenty to like. His combination of size, shooting touch, and energy gives the Bulls a long-term development piece with real upside. And in a mostly unchanged rotation, Essengue could play his way into a role quicker than expected, especially if his growth continues at this pace.

The dunk might be what people remember today. But Essengue is giving Chicago fans something more important: reason to believe in what comes next.

