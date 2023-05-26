Trending
Horrible player: Chicago Bulls fans react to Scottie Pippen dissing Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen made headlines Friday night when a video surfaced of him taking a shot at a former Chicago Bulls teammate. Bulls fans had their opinions on the spicy commentary. Pippen made a video where he decided to weigh in on the Michael Jordan versus Lebron James legacy after the latter said they were considering retirement this offseason after being broken by Nikola Jokić in the Western Conference Finals.

Pippen said the stats show James had a better career than Jordan and that there wasn’t a comparison to James by any player in the league’s history. Pippen said that even with James having the best stats, he couldn’t give an opinion on who the best player of all time is. Basketball is too much of a team sport for one player to take the spotlight, he said. Pippen then took a shot at a player he won six NBA titles with, calling Jordan a “horrible player”:

“I seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls,” Pippen said. “You guys seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. He was all one-on-one. He’s shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we become a team, and we start winning; everybody forgot who he was.”

Chicago Bulls fans react to Scott Pippen’s take on Michael Jordan

One would almost think Digits inspired those comments. Individual players like Jordan make a difference. There are better basketball players than others. If not, you or I could take the court. But Jordan did need talented help around him, and Pippen was a great player in his own right.

Bulls fans took to social media after Pippen’s comments about Jordan became public. Here are the best takes of Pippen calling Jordan “horrible.”

