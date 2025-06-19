The Chicago Bulls franchise completely changed 41 years ago today

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, with their peak coming in the late 1980s and the 1990s, where they won six titles, winning three straight twice (1991-1993 and 1996-1998). The Bulls have not won a title since 1998 and have had little success since the ‘90s, with the Derrick Rose era coming the closest to that success.

The Bulls were led to their success in the ‘80s and ‘90s by Michael Jordan, who is considered by all accounts to be the greatest basketball player ever. Jordan is a legend in the game, making a name for himself by never losing in the NBA Finals, and being one of the most feared and competitive players.

For all of his greatness, today marks a significant moment in the career of Jordan and the Bulls franchise, as if it weren’t for Jordan, the Bulls probably wouldn’t be relevant.

Today in Chicago Bulls history

Today marks a significant moment in the Bulls’ history, as it’s the 41st anniversary of the Bulls selecting Jordan with the third overall pick in the 1984 NBA Draft. Jordan was taken behind the great Hakeem Olajuwon, who was the first overall pick by the Houston Rockets, a 12x All-Star and Hall of Famer, and Sam Bowie, who was the second overall pick by the Portland Trailblazers, and who had a solid 10-year NBA career.

Along with Jordan and Olajuwon, the 1984 Draft was rich in Hall of Fame talent, as Charles Barkley (Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets) and John Stockton (Utah Jazz) were the other two Hall of Famers selected in that class.

Jordan had a 15-year career in the NBA, spending 13 years playing with the Bulls, with him “retiring” for the 1993-94 season to pursue a career in professional baseball. Joradan eventually came back and finished up his career with the Washington Wizards (2001-2003) after another retirement stint.

In those 15 years, Jordan played in 1072 games (1039 starts) and averaged 38.3 minutes per game, had a .497 field goal percentage, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and averaged 30.1 points per game, which is the best in the history of the NBA. Jordan was also a 14x All-Star, the Rookie of the Year winner for 1984, a five-time MVP award winner, and was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the 1987-88 season.

Jordan will be appearing on NBC for this upcoming season

This upcoming NBA season should be more exciting, with the announcement that Jordan would be joining the NBA’s coverage on NBC as a “special contributor.” Jordan rarely makes television appearances or gives interviews, so having him on as a contributor to get his insight and knowledge of the game will be a treat for all fans. Jordan, when asked how he felt about joining NBC as a contributor said he was “excited”.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” said Jordan. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Given his greatness of Michael Jordan, he will offer things that the casual fan doesn’t pick up on, and hopefully, he finds enjoyment in doing these broadcasts, which could lead to him doing more.

