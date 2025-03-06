Chicago Bulls star guard reveals shocking revaluation of his devastating injury

The Chicago Bulls are playing like one of the worst teams in the NBA, even though they sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 24-38 record.

Given they’re one of the worst teams in the league, the Bulls are vying for a top-ten draft pick to select someone like Cooper Flagg, who is considered the top player entering the draft.

The Bulls have a few players on their current roster, such as Matas Buzelis, Zach Collins, and Josh Giddey, who all are playing well and look like the players the Bulls should be building around.

Another player the Bulls should consider building around is guard Ayo Dosunmu, who recently had his season ended after suffering a fracture in his back.

After the news broke of his injury, a new and even more shocking report by Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune that Dosunmu had been dealing with the fracture for almost two years and that it had dislocated roughly five times during that span.

“Ayo Dosunmu said an MRI revealed a 1-2 year old fracture in the back of his shoulder. Dislocated it at least 5 times this season, but pain always went away the next day. In New York, the pain didn’t go away. On the court, Ayo knew that was probably his last game of the year.”

This revelation is stunning and should be looked into by the NBA, given that this injury could have altered Dosunmus’s career.

Before being shut down with this devastating injury, the 25-year-old Dosunmu was having a respectable season, where he’s scored 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 30.3 minutes. Given he had to play through what I can only imagine is a painful injury, Dosunmu managed to play in 46 out of the Bull’s 62 games.

Dosunmu will be back next season

The timeframe for Dosunmus’s return is 4 to 6 months, which will put his return at around September, just before the start of the NBA season.

Since this injury has lasted as long as it has, Dosunmu has a long road ahead to the player he once was.

