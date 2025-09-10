Chicago Bulls insider had ‘sigh of relief’ when Josh Giddey re-signed

After more than two months, the Chicago Bulls finally inked Josh Giddey to a long-term deal. He got four years and $100 million, a nice compromise for two sides that had been at a stalemate. For many in Bulls world, this was something they weren’t sure was ever going to happen, including a now relieved insider.

Chicago Bulls analyst was happy the Josh Giddey deal finally got done

Josh Giddey’s stalemate ended last night. The Chicago Bulls finally got him signed. He wanted $30 million a year, and the Bulls wanted to stick closer to $20 million. In the end, they agreed right in the middle, and it relieved one team insider.

Cam Smith said on CHSN, “My initial reaction was just a deep breath, a sigh of relief. You saw 71 days of ‘Giddey Gate,’ as I like to call it, it is finally over. You’re looking at a guy, in the second half of the season, you hope he can build on what we saw.”

Giddey almost averaged a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in the second half last season. “It’s the shooting aspect of Josh Giddey that impressed me,” Smith added. “He shot 38% from three.” This came after major question marks persisted about Giddey’s shooting stroke.

And after the All-Star break, when Giddey was averaging just under that triple-double, the percentage jumped to 46%, so there’s a chance the 22-year-old guard is even better in 2025-26 than he was in his first season with the Bulls.

Smith doesn’t think a near-triple-double with 46% shooting from deep is “sustainable,” but he did add Giddey can improve and make the Bulls a much harder team to compete against. Giddey is locked down for four years, and Smith believes the team can get good enough that Giddey will end up as the second or third-best player.

“You think about Matas Buzelis and what he’s becoming, but also Coby White, who this team hopes to bring back after next season… I think that’s the good thing about the deal for Josh Giddey, it’s a very team-friendly deal,” Smith noted.

He believes the Bulls will be able to keep other pieces along with Giddey, so his deal isn’t breaking the bank or putting unfair expectations on a player who can’t live up to them.

