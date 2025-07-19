Chicago Bulls signs Yuki Kawamura a two-way Deal after standout summer league

Yuki Kawamura has agreed to a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls, as Shams Charania reported today.

The Japanese guard just wrapped up his Summer League mission with the Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas, averaging 10.2 points, 6.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. In the Bull’s last summer game against the Utah Jazz, he exploded for 20 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in the Bulls’ win. His highlights then went viral on social media, showcasing his “passing wizard” reputation.

Chicago Bulls’ Yuki Kawamura shines with a profiled résumé

At 24 and standing 5‑foot‑8, Kawamura brings lightning-quick playmaking and international pedigree to Chicago. He spent last season on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 1.6 points and 0.9 assists in limited NBA action across 22 games, while flashing in the G League—posting 12.4 PPG, 7.8 APG and 2.7 RPG in 31 minutes per game for the Memphis Hustle.

But his résumé extends far beyond the G League. A former B‑League MVP in Japan with the Yokohama B‑Corsairs, Kawamura has also represented Team Japan on the international stage. He starred at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, delivering 13.6 PPG and 7.6 APG, including a 25-point, 9‑assist performance in a win over Finland, helping Japan secure the ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the ensuing tournament in Paris, he averaged 20.3 points and 7.7 assists during the group stage, including a 29‑point, 7‑assist explosive performance that forced France to overtime.



