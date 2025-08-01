Chicago Bulls insider expects star guard to remain with team

The Chicago Bulls had two star guards reportedly mentioned in trade talks. Both Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have key contract decisions coming up, and it made perfect sense to consider a trade since the Bulls were 39-43 last year. However, as of now, it doesn’t look like Dosunmu is going anywhere.

Chicago Bulls unlikely to trade Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu, as a two-way guard who has shown desirable skills on both ends of the floor on an expiring contract, was expected to be traded at some point this offseason. He still could be, or he could be traded before the deadline, but as of now, that’s not happening.

Insider K.C. Johnson said the Chicago Bulls are probably keeping him, “The Bulls did have substantive talks, I’m told, with a Western Conference playoff team earlier this offseason, well earlier, regarding Dosunmu. The two teams could not find common ground on a trade package. All signs point to Ayo Dosunmu returning [to the Bulls].”

The Bulls did explore some trades, but they ultimately decided that it wasn’t worth it. This could mean that whatever Western Conference team it was didn’t offer an appropriate package. It could also mean that the Bulls decided they’d rather keep Dosunmu anyway.

It’s still unclear what the future holds for him. This is his final contractual year. An extension, exit into free agency, or trade are all equally possible. The Bulls don’t have a clear direction, so any option is very plausible.

If they want to rebuild, he could be a trade option. If they don’t, he could exit in free agency or be extended since he does provide value to the team. There’s really no telling what the Bulls will do with him or Coby White, who may not have gotten into as advanced trade talks as Dosunmu, at this point.

But for now, he’s going to remain on the roster, further cementing the fact that the Bulls are almost running the same exact lineup and roster out for a second consecutive year. They made one trade to bring in Isaac Okoro; otherwise, it’s the same team, and that includes keeping Dosunmu.

