The Chicago Bulls make a surprise selection with the 12th pick

The NBA Draft kicks off tonight, with the Chicago Bulls selecting 12th overall pick and hoping to strike gold like last year when they selected Matas Buzelis with the 11th pick. The Bulls had a chance to get the first overall pick, but lost out to the Dallas Mavericks, who selected Cooper Flagg.

Flagg was the best prospect in the draft, and having him on the Bulls to pair with Matas and Josh Giddey would’ve been a sight to see. Flagg would’ve given Giddey another player to dish the ball to, as Flagg is considered a dynamic scorer.

The Bulls had options with the 12th pick, as most mock drafts had them selecting either a forward or a guard. With the Bulls’ pick now in, they’ve finally decided who will don a Bulls uniform for next season and be a part of the Bulls’ next young core they are trying to build.

The Chicago Bulls decide who to take with the 12th pick

With the 12th selection in this year’s NBA Draft, the Bulls selected Noa Essengue an 18-year-old forward from France. Essengue is considered a “toolsy forward” by NBA Senior Analyst Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports.

“Welcome to Chicago, @NoaEssengue!”

In 18 games with the Ratiopham Ulm in the EuroCup, Essengue averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 23.7 minutes per game. Some of Essengue’s strengths are his ability to shoot the three, his ability to pass the ball, and his versatility on defense.

Some of Essengue’s weaknesses are his strength, fundamentals, and the ability to create space on the floor to shoot the ball.

The Bulls could have a potentially solid player

Essengue getting picked by the Bulls at 12 was something of a surprise, as he was not predicted to be drafted by them. Hopefully, Essengue will be a solid player and prove the haters wrong.

The Bulls will now have a solid young core to focus on and develop with Essengues being welcomed into the fold.

