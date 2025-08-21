Trending
Bulls

Chicago Bulls to honor one of their legends on January 24

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bulls
NASCAR: Grant Park 165 Jul 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Derrick Rose, grand marshal for the Chicago Stret Race, speaks talks to the media before the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls have had many legends throughout their history, with Michael Jordan ranking as the best among them. After Jordan, there’s Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Joakim Noah, who were all a part of successful seasons in Bulls history.

There’s another player, on the same level as Jordan, and he will be honored by the Bulls when they play the Boston Celtics next season.

Chicago Bulls announce the date for the jersey retirement of one of their legends

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Bulls player Derrick Rose throws out a ceremonial first pitch during the Chicago White Sox Opening day ceremony at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

On January 24, when the Bulls play the Celtics, they will honor their former number-one overall pick in the 2008 draft by retiring his jersey, according to Bulls on CHSN.

“The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey on January 24, 2026”

A three-time All-Star with the Bulls and an All-NBA first team selection in his MVP season, Rose getting his jersey retired is a well-deserved honor. Rose joins, Jordan, Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan as the only players to have their numbers retired.

A well-deserved honor for a Bulls legend

NBA: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls
NBA: New York Knicks at the Bulls Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Rose spent seven seasons with the Bulls (2008-2016), and averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and shot 30% from three and 48% from the field. Rose also won the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year award and was the MVP in 2010-11.

The Bulls honoring Rose is a well-deserved honor, as he was a part of the last team in Bulls history to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals (2010-11). With there seemingly being an open lane in the East due to all the injuries, the Bulls could have a chance to get there again.

NBA: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls
NBA: New York Knicks at the Bulls Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bulls and New York Knicks former player Derrick Rose speaks as he is honored at halftime of a game between the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

