Chicago Bulls to honor one of their legends on January 24

The Chicago Bulls have had many legends throughout their history, with Michael Jordan ranking as the best among them. After Jordan, there’s Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, and Joakim Noah, who were all a part of successful seasons in Bulls history.

There’s another player, on the same level as Jordan, and he will be honored by the Bulls when they play the Boston Celtics next season.

Chicago Bulls announce the date for the jersey retirement of one of their legends

On January 24, when the Bulls play the Celtics, they will honor their former number-one overall pick in the 2008 draft by retiring his jersey, according to Bulls on CHSN.

“The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey on January 24, 2026”

The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey on January 24, 2026 🌹 pic.twitter.com/1QpigPtiW4 — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) August 21, 2025

A three-time All-Star with the Bulls and an All-NBA first team selection in his MVP season, Rose getting his jersey retired is a well-deserved honor. Rose joins, Jordan, Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan as the only players to have their numbers retired.

A well-deserved honor for a Bulls legend

Rose spent seven seasons with the Bulls (2008-2016), and averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and shot 30% from three and 48% from the field. Rose also won the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year award and was the MVP in 2010-11.

The Bulls honoring Rose is a well-deserved honor, as he was a part of the last team in Bulls history to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals (2010-11). With there seemingly being an open lane in the East due to all the injuries, the Bulls could have a chance to get there again.

