The Chicago Bulls are in talks to keep one of their core three players, Nikola Vucevic, with the team for the next three seasons. However, with the complications of Lonzo Ball’s injury, the front office needs to be aggressive in changing the lineup if they want to contend in the playoffs and stave off blowing up the team. Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has made it clear he intends to improve on the current squad.

The Chicago Bulls could trade Zach LaVine for a top prospect

Joe Cowley with the Chicago Sun-Times recently wrote about reasonable trade options for the Bulls to pursue this offseason. Cowley thinks the Bulls will have to move on from Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan this offseason via a risky trade for the team to make gains in the win column next season. They think the Bulls could offer an appealing deal to the Portland Trail Blazers to earn the rights to a top NBA prospect in this year’s draft:

“Whatever the package — whether it’s one headlined by DeMar DeRozan or by Zach LaVine — the return for the Bulls is that No. 3 overall pick, which means the likely draft rights to guard Scoot Henderson. Because of the seriousness of Ball’s injury, the Bulls have to start thinking about a new direction at point guard. Coby White is a Band-Aid. Karnisovas appears determined to keep at least two of his “Big Three,’’ and Vucevic likely brings the least amount back in a deal. That means Lillard would get an All-Star in LaVine or DeRozan as a running mate, and the Bulls would get their point guard of the future and then an Anfernee Simons-type player to run with the remaining core.”

Scoot Henderson could be the future of the Chicago Bulls

This would help the Bulls with a point guard for the future. Scoot Henderson would be a long-term solution for the Bulls if Ball never returns. But the Trail Blazers would need to give up more in the trade to the Bulls to make a deal worth it. Most Bulls fans appear to be more willing to give up 28-year-old LaVine over the 33-year-old DeRozan. Sending LaVine to Portland would give the Trail Blazers some firepower for Lillard.

Henderson is considered by most NBA draft analysts as the third-best player in this year’s class. He chose to play in the NBA G League and signed a two-year deal before the 2021 season. According to Henderson’s draft profile by Sports Illustrated, he’s considered to be one of the best athletes in the draft. Henderson’s one weakness is his three-point shooting:

“An elite leaper, Henderson is incredibly explosive. He’s one of the better athletes in this class, which is saying something given who that puts him up against. The unique compilation of speed and explosiveness makes Henderson a menace in transition. Even in half-court sets, he is slippery in traffic and experienced in dissecting defenses off the dribble. Furthermore, he’s smart with the ball and takes good care of it. Whether Henderson dunks the ball with emphasis at the end of a drive or lays it in with finesse, his touch near the rim is elite. He’s able to convert on highly difficult attempts with either hand. He’s got a ridiculous first step and a robust layup package that’s only getting better. Not only does he have to speed to blow by defenders, but Henderson also has a deadly hesitation dribble that keeps defenses guessing where he’s going next. The basketball IQ of Henderson is impressive given his age, rarely making major mistakes despite playing at the professional level as a teenager.”

Courtesy of Highlights 101, here are highlights of Henderson in the G League:

