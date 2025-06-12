Chicago Bulls top trade 2025 target revealed

The Chicago Bulls don’t have a ton of cap space, and the free agent class this year is not the best. The biggest ways they can improve their roster are trading and making the right draft picks. Fortunately, there’s one player out there who would make a perfect fit for their roster and make them even better.

NBA insider lists most ambitious trade target for Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls don’t seem ready to tear down a roster that currently looks like it could challenge for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference on its best year. So if they’re not doing that, they can add to it to try and raise the ceiling.

Jonathan Kuminga is a perfect trade acquisition, according to Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes. It would have to be a sign-and-trade since he, like Josh Giddey, is a restricted free agent, but the Golden State Warriors basically removed Kuminga from their playoff rotation and don’t have a ton of cap space to sign Kuminga to a long-term deal.

Hughes said that if the Bulls are going to sign Giddey, they ought also to add a player from his draft class. “The Bulls are expected to hand their own RFA, Josh Giddey, a hefty deal in free agency. That’d be a risky long-term move because Giddey doesn’t have much of a market (not that that stopped the Bulls from overspending on Patrick Williams in a similar spot) and because it’s unclear if his defensive issues will allow him to meaningfully help a winner,” he said.

So if Giddey is getting a long-term deal, the Bulls should at least try and add Kuminga as well, “At the very least, Kuminga’s elite athleticism, self-creation and free-throw-drawing prowess could balance out some of Giddey’s deficiencies. Since we have to assume the Bulls aren’t going to tear their roster down any time soon, prioritizing players in their early 20s would at least offer some upside in their annual pursuit of 42 wins.”

This would probably not cost the Bulls their 12th overall pick, so they could field a lineup of Coby White, Giddey, Lonzo Ball, Kuminga, and Nikola Vucevic. And if or when they trade Vucevic away, they can insert whatever rookie big man they draft with the 12th pick in and have a solid starting lineup.

