The Chicago Bulls front office is reportedly coming to the understanding that star point guard Lonzo Ball may never play another game in the NBA. The Bulls appear to be making moves this offseason to land a player that can help take his place on the roster.

The Chicago Bulls need a point guard

Point guard is a glaring need for the Bulls this summer. The Bulls have a decision to make on restructured free agent Coby White this offseason. The Bulls took him seventh overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. They might move on from White this summer. Point guard Patrick Beverly is set to hit free agency as well. The Bulls might have a candidate who can be the next starting point guard in the 2023 rookie class.

According to NBA Insider Adam Zagoria, the Bulls are set to workout Wake Forest point guard Tyree Appleby.

Tyree Appleby, the AP ACC POY from Wake Forest, is one of the players who has benefitted greatly from all the defections from the draft A PG to keep any eye on, he has workouts with the Pacers and Bulls coming up https://t.co/G4KvWMHrKt — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 1, 2023

Tyree Appleby would have to go undrafted to land with Chicago

The Bulls have no draft picks this year. However, the team could sign Appleby if he goes undrafted. He will be helped in the draft by some players declining to join the 2023 draft. However, Appleby is 24 years old, which could cause teams to pass on him.

Appleby was a standout at Wake Forest. And he’s exceptional at free throws. Appleby broke the ACC’s record for the most free throws in a game with 23. He earned 2023 All-ACC honors and won 2023 AP ACC Player of the Year. According to his Wake Forest player profile, he’s an excellent scorer:

“Started every single game of his final year of college basketball…led the team and the ACC in points (18.8), assists (6.43) and minutes (36.7) per game…scored 20+ points 13 times throughout the season and hit 30+ points twice…scored 32 points in the win over Wisconsin”

Appleby averaged 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals for Wake Forest last season. Those are skillsets the Bulls desperately need back in their lineup if they want to make a run in the playoffs.

Courtesy of the ACC Network, here are highlights of Appleby in college:

