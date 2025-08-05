Chicago Bulls unveil 2025-26 NBA Statement jerseys

The Chicago Bulls had some big news on Tuesday regarding the 2025-26 season, coming in the form of their newest uniform.

For the 2025-26 season, the Bulls will bring back the pinstripes for their statement jerseys, the third edition of the jerseys. These pay homage to the 90’s classic that was worn a few times in the history of the franchise, and gets a modern touch to it.

Chicago Bulls bring back the pinstripes

Featuring a black base and, notably, bringing back iconic red pinstripes, the design is inspired by the jerseys worn by the team from 1995-97, 2007-08 and 2012-13. It iterates on the ’90s classic with modern details, including a new waistband, neck and arm piping, an insert on the shorts, stars added to the waistband and Chicago text on the front. This marks the third-ever Bulls Statement Edition jersey throughout the organization’s nearly 60-year history.

To commemorate the launch of this jersey, the Bulls collaborated with Dennis Rodman, a Bulls legend, member of the inaugural Ring of Honor class and street style and fashion icon. Rodman is featured in the campaign alongside current players Coby White and Matas Buzelis. Fans can see the jersey styled on billboards in Chicago’s Lakeview, Lincoln Park and Greektown neighborhoods.

Fans can get a first look at the jersey in person at Bulls Fest on August 23 and 24 at the United Center. The new jersey and a full retail collection will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. CDT on shop.bulls.com and in the Madhouse Team Store at the United Center. For more information, visit Bulls.com/Statement.

The team will wear the jersey on select Statement Edition game nights, which will be announced ahead of the season. Fans interested in purchasing full-season, 10-game, or 20-game ticket packages can visit bulls.com/seasontickets.

Chicago Bulls net another bad grade for 2025 offseason Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE