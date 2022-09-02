Derrick Rose is a player that the Chicago Bulls are familiar with and an organization with which the player is also familiar. Indeed, he arguably made his name in the NBA with the franchise before moving on and into a career that has seen him go from team to team.

However, while he may have started out at the Bulls, it seems some are urging the Chicago-based franchise to keep an eye on his movements this offseason and potentially look to try and trade for him should the New York Knicks make a move for him.

Derrick Rose could be traded, and the Bulls should keep an eye on it

A former star of the Bulls – in which the veteran managed to make a blistering start to his NBA career as he was named Rookie of the Year, MVP, and a three-time All-Star all in his first four years – it seems he could be a potential contender on the trading block.

Rose has shown that while he has had some injuries that he has had to contend with, including several problems to his knees, he managed to be incredibly effective for the New York Knicks in his second spell for the organization.

He proved he could be influential in scoring from the bench, as he helped the franchise to achieve a playoff seed the season before last. However, injuries once again blighted his time and with the Knicks looking to restructure once again, there are some suggestions that the 33-year-old veteran could be on the trading block.

And, should he become available, there will be high demand for his signature across the league, according to one league executive as Rose is the most tradeable player on the Knicks’ roster. Telling Heavy.com, the unnamed exec said:

“He’s older now obviously and whatever happened off the floor with him, on the floor he has been such a pro everywhere he has gone. His contract is good ($14.5 million for 2022-23, player options at $15.6 million for 2023-24), he has become a very good three-point shooter, he brings energy, he likes coming off the bench.”

Bulls need to consider bringing Rose back

So, why should the Bulls be looking to bring back their 1st overall pick in the 2008 draft?

Indeed, while the injury concerns will undoubtedly be a concern and something that the franchise would need to consider wisely, there is no denying that he could potentially help them out of their own injury problems at the moment.

For instance, Lonzo Ball’s current knee injury and his extended period of recovery from the surgery he had to his left knee provide the team with a degree of uncertainty, and having a player like Rose on the roster could help to limit the potential impact that Ball’s absence may have on their chances of reaching the NBA playoffs.

What did Rose accomplish during his previous tenure with the Bulls?

While it has been many seasons since he last played for Chicago, there is no doubt that Rose could be successful if he were to have a homecoming to Illinois, the state in which he was born.

Of the seven years he had for the team since being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, he managed to help the franchise make an appearance in the playoffs on five occasions. This included being named the MVP in the 2010/11 season as he managed to produce exceptional numbers before the team was ousted in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat.

Even in the year that he missed (2012/13), the Bulls managed to reach the playoffs and get as far as the Eastern Conference Semifinals before being beaten by the Heat once again. While Rose did not play a single game that year, you can imagine his influence on the team in the locker room.

Although injuries clearly continue to be a problem for the 33-year-old, he is even more experienced now and has shown that he can still have a solid impact on the basketball court when available. He helped the Knicks get to the playoffs in the season before last and produced significant numbers, even if they lost the series to the Atlanta Hawks 4-1 in the First Round.

Should the Bulls look to make a move for him if available?

If the Knicks were to make Rose available for a trade this summer, should the Chicago Bulls be looking to reunite with the point guard?

Naturally, a lot of the argument will be down to whether the veteran can keep himself healthy and fit enough to play a significant amount of basketball. Indeed, there is no doubt that there is a huge risk surrounding him, however he has shown that he can still make a difference.

For many, if he did not have the injuries that he has had throughout his career, he would be an NBA Champion by now. Perhaps he can achieve this by going full circle and making a return to his hometown and where his professional career all began.

