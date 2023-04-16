It sounds like the Chicago Bulls will continue to try and build a contender

After a disappointing 102-91 defeat in the play-in tournament to the Miami Heat that ended the Bulls’ season, Bulls fans began to wonder what the next step was for the direction of this team.

The Chicago Bulls finished with a lackluster 40-42 record, and Center Nikola Vučević is the biggest incoming free agent on the roster. With only an eight percent chance to keep their first-round pick (it goes to Orlando if it’s not in the top four), many would like to see the Chicago Bulls blow up the roster and start fresh. Bulls Executive Vice President Artūras Karnišovas seems to disagree with that position.

Speaking in the team exit interviews on Saturday, Karnišovas reinforced the front offices’ sights on creating a playoff contender.

“That’s been thrown around all this season – blow up, rebuild – it’s not on our minds,” Karnišovas said. “I think the moment we changed our minds in the 2021 season to kind of focus on winning and try to build a sustainable program here, I think that’s what we’re focused right now on. How we can help this group and how we can improve from this year and that’s what our offseason’s goal is going to look like. We’re going to consider everything and how we can compete with the top teams.”

Daniel Greenberg offered up some insight on the potential roster moves the team can make this summer.

The Chicago Bulls will have 8 players become free agents this offseason. DeMar DeRozan will be eligible this offseason to sign up to a four-year, $179 million extension, Patrick Williams will be eligible to sign up to a five-year extension. (Via ESPN) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 15, 2023

There’s still Lonzo Ball, who is expected to miss most of next season as well as he recovers from a third knee surgery since last playing in January of 2022. There is no timetable currently for Ball.

Chicago Bulls fans, should they blow it up or re-sign Vucevic and keep trying to create a playoff roster?

